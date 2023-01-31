Staudt on Sports LIVE: Goff headed to Pro Bowl, high school hoops preview

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s remaining schedule, another Lion is headed to the Pro Bowl, and it’s a busy night in high school basketball. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s News 10 Sports Desk.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
Westbound I-94 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
Gov. Whitmer to sign legislation lowering costs for people in Michigan
Student with special needs get lost on bus ride home
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
Sandra Blanken
Meridian Township police seeks woman wanted on felony warrant

Latest News

Michigan State University defensive back Khary Crump
MSU football player gets probation for postgame assault charge
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s loss at Purdue on Sunday, the...
Staudt on Sports: Super Bowl LVII set, the loss of a hockey legend
FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
Staudt on Sports: Super Bowl LVII set, the loss of a hockey legend
Penn State's Jalen Pickett, right, is fouled by Michigan's Joey Baker (15) during the second...
Pickett, Penn State blister Michigan 83-61