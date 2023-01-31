Staudt on Sports LIVE: Goff headed to Pro Bowl, high school hoops preview
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s remaining schedule, another Lion is headed to the Pro Bowl, and it’s a busy night in high school basketball. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s News 10 Sports Desk.
