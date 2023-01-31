Speed believed to be factor in I-94 crash involving pickup, semi truck
Police said the driver was going too fast for the road condition.
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PAW PAW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe speed was a factor in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Tuesday morning.
More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map
According to authorities, the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-94 near Paw Paw. The crash closed down the westbound side to only one lane while crews worked to clean up the debris. The interstate reopened to normal traffic at about 2 p.m.
Police said only minor injuries were reported.
Read next:
- Ingham County Jail could receive Narcan vending machines
- MSU football player gets probation for postgame assault charge
- Michigan man convicted for supporting and being trained by ISIS
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.