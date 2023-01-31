Speed believed to be factor in I-94 crash involving pickup, semi truck

Police said the driver was going too fast for the road condition.
Only minor injuries were reported in a Jan. 31, 2023 crash on I-94.
Only minor injuries were reported in a Jan. 31, 2023 crash on I-94.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PAW PAW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe speed was a factor in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-94 near Paw Paw. The crash closed down the westbound side to only one lane while crews worked to clean up the debris. The interstate reopened to normal traffic at about 2 p.m.

Police said only minor injuries were reported.

