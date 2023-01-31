Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect

By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Dozens of police officers were dispatched to the store after reports of shots fired in the store. A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon on Tuesday local time.

A police representative said they responded to several active shooter calls and confronted an armed man at the store, who was shot dead by police.

FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot after that.

So far, no shooting victims have been located, a police official said in a news conference.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer praised the swift response from authorities.

“When you have a mass shooter in your city you want a massive response like this,” Schmaderer said.

