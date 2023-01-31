In My View: MSU Basketball to concentrate on practice

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team can concentrate on practice this week and that’s likely a good thing. 

The Spartans are in New York’s Madison Square Garden at noon Saturday to face Rutgers, no easy task.  But Tom Izzo is big on teams improving via practice so after losing four of the past six games because of an aggressive schedule, maybe just one game this coming weekend will be a good tonic. 

The Spartans have nine regular seasons of Big Ten games left, five on the road, so improvement from practice would clearly be a good thing in my view.

More: In My View

