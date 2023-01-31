MSU football player gets probation for postgame assault charge

Michigan State University defensive back Khary Crump
Michigan State University defensive back Khary Crump(MSU Athletics)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) -Khary Crump, the Michigan State University football player charged with assault, accepted a deal for 12-months probation after pleading guilty in criminal court Tuesday.

Crump pleaded guilty to what was initially a felony charge for swinging a helmet at a Michigan University player following an Oct. 2022 game.

Mike Nichols, Crump’s attorney said “I feel good about the outcome.” Nichols said that if he successfully completes his sentence of 12 months probation the charges will be dropped.

Crump must also complete 80 hours of community service with a non-profit organization. Judge Perry of the 15th District Court suggested Crump work with youth football, according to Nichols.

Judge Perry signed off for Crump to return to playing football, according to Nichols.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
Westbound I-94 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
Gov. Whitmer to sign legislation lowering costs for people in Michigan
Student with special needs get lost on bus ride home
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
Sandra Blanken
Meridian Township police seeks woman wanted on felony warrant

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Continued cold through the week and a preview of Studio 10
Michigan man convicted for supporting and being trained by ISIS
Firefighters respond to a house fire across from Potter Park Zoo
3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched