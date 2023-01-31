MSU football player gets probation for postgame assault charge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) -Khary Crump, the Michigan State University football player charged with assault, accepted a deal for 12-months probation after pleading guilty in criminal court Tuesday.

Crump pleaded guilty to what was initially a felony charge for swinging a helmet at a Michigan University player following an Oct. 2022 game.

Mike Nichols, Crump’s attorney said “I feel good about the outcome.” Nichols said that if he successfully completes his sentence of 12 months probation the charges will be dropped.

Crump must also complete 80 hours of community service with a non-profit organization. Judge Perry of the 15th District Court suggested Crump work with youth football, according to Nichols.

Judge Perry signed off for Crump to return to playing football, according to Nichols.

