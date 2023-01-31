Michigan Veteran Homes seek volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program at each of their three Homes located in Chesterfield Township, Grand Rapids, and Marquette. The program highlights the need to offer companionship and assistance to veteran members who are entering the final stages of life.

NMDA volunteers provide comfort at the bedside when family and friends cannot be present. Volunteers provide comfort through acts such as holding a member’s hand, talking or listening, reading or playing music, helping each member feel more comfortable and ensuring that no one should have to face the challenge of death alone.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can apply at one of the Homes. Also, anyone desiring to serve as a vigil volunteer, in addition to the regular volunteer application process, will also have a special interview to determine fitness for the NMDA team.

Sensitivity and compassion are crucial and team members must feel reasonably comfortable interacting with those nearing death according to the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“When I retired from a very fulfilling 40-year career as an educator, I knew I needed to find something to do that had meaning and purpose,” said Mike Micele, a Vietnam veteran and NMDA volunteer. “Joining the NMDA program has been one of the most powerful and life-changing experiences of my life. It is truly spiritual work. In some cases, these veterans don’t have friends or family present so to be there and tell them they are loved and there is nothing to fear is beyond words. The best gift we can give a dying member is our time, presence and love. This is work that needs doing and demands our best.”

MVH provides all the training necessary including orientation sessions on member privacy regulations, bedside protocol, communication skills and self-care. Opportunities to follow experienced volunteers are offered as well.

“Volunteers are an important part of our team that provides care and comfort to our veteran members as they enter the final stages of life,” said Jodi Thompson, director of psychosocial services and quality of life for MVH. “While there are several things volunteers can do to promote relaxation and lessen pain, sometimes it’s as simple as being present. We hope to grow the program at each of our three Homes so that our veteran members receive the support they deserve.”

Those interested in volunteering can direct all inquiries to the volunteer office at each Home:

Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township - Volunteer Coordinator Maxine Butler at butlerm13@michigan.gov or 586-256-9921.

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids - Volunteer Coordinator Becky Smit at smitr@michigan.gov or 517-281-8963.

Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti - Volunteer and Donations Coordinator Sarah Johnson at johnsons93@michigan.gov or 906-226-3576 Ext: 2520396.

More information on the NMDA program can be found here.

