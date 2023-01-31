Michigan man convicted for supporting and being trained by ISIS

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A man was convicted on Monday for providing material support to the foreign terrorist organization ISIS.

The Department of Justice said 32-year-old Dearborn man Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli was convicted in connection with his support for ISIS in Syria from 2015 to 2018 as well as receiving military training from the organization while he was in Syria. He moved to Yemen in 2015 and traveled to Syria the same year where he attended an ISIS-run religious training camp. After that, he underwent military training and then graduated where he swore allegiance to ISIS and its leader.

In 2018, Syrian Democratic Forces captured Musaibli where he was turned over to the FBI and flown back to the US to face terrorism-related charges. There he faced a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.

Musaibli was in a nine-day trial in Detroit where a jury returned a guilty verdict.

