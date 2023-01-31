Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 23-0376).

