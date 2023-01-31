Ingham County Jail could receive Narcan vending machines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County jail may be getting a new vending machine that dispenses treatment for an opioid overdose.

However, it is not just for people in jail. Anyone will have access to Narcan 24 hours a day. Narcan helps reverse the effects of a drug overdose and saves lives. The vending machine, much like one at the Jackson County Jail, would be available to anyone with no questions asked. Experts said inmates getting out of jail are at remarkably high risk for an overdose.

The county law and courts committee is meeting on Thursday to consider this option.

