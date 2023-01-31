How drinking impacts your health and alcohol alternatives

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The prevalence of binge-drinking has increased since the pandemic because of isolation.

Alcohol sales increased by 2.9 percent during the first year of the pandemic. The largest annual increase in over 50 years.

Jan. 31 is the last day of the month which means anyone who participated in the dry January trend can toast to their success tomorrow.

According to FoodDive.com, 15 percent of people this year said they were going to take the month off from drinking.

There are a lot of benefits to cutting back on your drinking. It comes at a good time as a local hospital said it has seen a rise in patients with liver issues due to alcohol.

Research shows a break from alcohol can help you lose weight, sleep better, improve your mood, and reduce liver fat and blood sugar.

Gastroenterologist, Doctor Iftiker Ahmad at Sparrow Hospital said that alcohol affects every single organ in your body. “Lately what we’re seeing is more younger people between say the ages of 29 and 39, that were saying coming in with end-stage liver problems from alcohol.”

Dr. Ahmad also said that Sparrow Hospital is seeing more women than men with end-stage liver problems from alcohol. While both numbers are increasing Dr. Ahmad said although alcohol does affect women at a smaller dose than men, no matter the dose there can be extreme consequences to drinking alcohol.

Alcohol not only affects your body but it can also affect your mentality, relationships, safety, and even your work.

One woman in Lansing said she struggled for years to get sober and is now volunteering with the Sober in Lansing group.

“I feel really lucky to be in recovery at this period of time in history,” said Alyssa Turcsak, volunteer administrator at Sober in Lansing. “Because there is, there are more options in terms of non-alcoholic drinks, fun non-alcoholic drinks and it’s really becoming more normalized to be a person who doesn’t drink alcohol.”

Turcsak said thanks to a trend to cut back on alcohol, whether for a month or longer, there has been an increase in non-alcoholic options.

With Sober in Lansing, Turcsak has been able to seek out more non-alcoholic options.

You can find non-alcoholic drinks at places like Horrocks Farmers Market, Foods For Living, Joes On Jolly, Rooted Socialite, and other options in your area.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.