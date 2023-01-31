Holt Public Schools to offer additional academic resources

HOLT Mich. (WILX) - For the 2022-23 school year, Holt Public Schools will be taking steps to keep class sizes small and increase the number of certified educators who meet with small groups of students to help students achieve success.

The school district has made it a priority to hire certified educators to teach and support students who may be lagging behind their peers due to learning loss incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Steve Netzel, Executive Director of Curriculum for the district.

The district has 7.5 academic intervention specialists at the elementary and middle school level, and each can service a caseload of students. At the junior high and high school, six teachers are specifically designated to help students accelerate their learning during the school day. In addition to this, the district also offers online course credit recovery options in those cases in which students need to earn lost credits.

“We’re using all the resources available to us, including a variety of federal dollars, to hire highly qualified educators to ensure our students understand material being taught in classes,” Netzel said. “We knew there were going to be some opportunities we could hone in on and increasing opportunities to provide small group interventions with students was a big one.”

District leaders also have made the effort to keep class sizes small for the current school year.

There are several options for junior high and high school students to recover lost learning, including using the After School Help Room, which is available at both buildings. The popular offering has attracted more than 300 students between grades seven and 12 so far this school year, according to Jessica Cotter, Executive Director of Curriculum for the secondary buildings.

“We are seeing failure rates at or below where they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic closures,” said Cotter. “We care a lot about our students and we know the additional help puts them on the path to success no matter what their interests are.”

Holt Public Schools will continue its efforts to help students with a variety of programs, including small groups that meet after school and other educational offerings in the summer.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.