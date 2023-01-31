Hartel Road near Potterville closed due to an accident

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hartel Road near Potterville is closed due to an accident according to Eaton County Dispatch.

The Hartel Road closed between Windsor and Pinch Highways. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said there are also downed power lines in the area.

Eaton County Dispatch advised people driving through the area to avoid commuting on Hartel.

NB and SB M-100 (Hartel Rd) between Pinch Hwy and Windsor Hwy

Roadway Closed

Due to Downed Wires

Eaton County — MDOT-Lansing/Jackson (@MDOT_LanJxn) January 31, 2023

