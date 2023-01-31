Hartel Road near Potterville closed due to an accident

(KEYC News Now, File)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hartel Road near Potterville is closed due to an accident according to Eaton County Dispatch.

The Hartel Road closed between Windsor and Pinch Highways. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said there are also downed power lines in the area.

Eaton County Dispatch advised people driving through the area to avoid commuting on Hartel.

