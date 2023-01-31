Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign a piece of legislation

Published: Jan. 31, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign a piece of legislation that will secure some of her vision that she outlined in her State of the State Address on Tuesday.

One of Whitmer’s top priorities during her address was putting more money in Michiganders pockets.

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday she will be signing the supplemental bill which includes investments in affordable housing, community revitalization, and supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs within the state.

This bill outlines ways to remove barriers that working families face which include limited access to childcare and transportation.

Tuesday’s bill signing will be at the George W. Romney building in Lansing.

