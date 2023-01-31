Firefighters respond to a house fire across from Potter Park Zoo

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters responded to a house near The Red Cedar River and Potter Park Zoo.

The Lansing Fire Department went to a house off Pennsylvania Avenue and on Beulah Street on Tuesday. This is south of the Red Cedar River and located right before the Potter Park Zoo entrance in Lansing. News 10 was on the scene and saw Lansing Firefighters at a yellow house with smoke coming out of it.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will keep you updated when we get more information.

