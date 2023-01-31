East Lansing Police Chief releases statement in light of Tyre Nichols murder

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Memphis authorities released video footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five officers on Jan. 7. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. According to The Associated Press, Nichols was hospitalized and died on Jan. 10.

Background: GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols

The East Lansing Police Chief, Kim Johnson issued the following statement regarding the murder of Nichols in Memphis, TN.:

“In light of the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., it is important to acknowledge that one act of excessive force anywhere erodes public trust between police and community everywhere. In East Lansing, community trust continues to be a foundation for our policing efforts. As police chief, I want to reassure our community that I do not condone the behavior of the officers in Memphis and I will never tolerate this type of conduct here in East Lansing. I believe in accountability, transparency and holding ourselves to the highest of standards.”

Chief Johnson also stated that he wants the community to be assured that he’s not willing to let their progress with the community partners move in the wrong direction. “I’m always ready to listen when anyone wants their voices heard,” said Chief Johnson.

It was reported that five police officers, who also are Black, have been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in Nichols’ beating and death. On Monday, Jan. 30, two more Memphis police officers were disciplined, and three emergency medical technicians were fired in connection with the case.

