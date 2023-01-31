East Lansing High School to see safety improvements

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Security will be increased at East Lansing High School.

The school board held a special meeting Monday night to discuss the improvements that were put in place that day. The improvements come after several fights involving students and a gun fell out a backpack.

The board just got a security assessment from a few weeks ago, which was used with staff input to make a plan.

The plan is broken down into three categories: immediate, short-term and long-term. The immediate plan was put into place Monday morning when students entered the school. It includes limiting hall passes, using only the front door and having teachers volunteer to patrol the halls during passing periods.

The last one is to fill a gap for the short-term goal, which aims to bring a security firm in to handle that. The district also plans to bring back in-school suspension, improve immediate communication and provide active-shooter training for staff.

Long-term goals include having all staff trained on how to de-escalate situations, see if they can put outside doors out of use and work with mentoring groups for students.

Parents still want to see more done to help students. East Lansing Public Schools want to get feedback from the community on the plan.

