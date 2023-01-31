Danny Stewart WFKM Radio host retires after 47 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the end of an era in Lansing Radio today.

After 47 years on the local airwaves, WKFM’s morning radio host Danny Stewart has signed off air for the very last time, heading off into retirement.

Danny Stewart has been a fixture in Lansing homes and cars for nearly five decades. Stewart was a student at Everett High School when he fell in love with radio before managing the schools radio station.

Stewart then went on to work at many radio stations in the Mid-Michigan market including WILS and WVIC before putting down roots at WFMK for 32 years. Stewart has touched the lives of hundreds of thousands throughout his career.

Mid-Michigan will miss waking up with Danny Stewart. Congratulations Danny on a great career and happy retirement!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.