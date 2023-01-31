Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,027 new cases, 246 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,030,505 cases and 41,690 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Michigan have gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,027 new cases of COVID and 245 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 861 cases a day, a decrease from last week’s average of 933.

State totals now sit at 3,030,505 cases and 41,690 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 633 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 784 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,935217213.6
Eaton County28,162435199.5
Ingham County67,389841170.3
Jackson County42,56259693.4
Shiawassee County17,552239190.8

