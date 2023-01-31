Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,027 new cases, 246 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Michigan have gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,027 new cases of COVID and 245 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 861 cases a day, a decrease from last week’s average of 933.

State totals now sit at 3,030,505 cases and 41,690 deaths since the pandemic almost three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 633 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 784 hospitalized a week ago.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,935 217 213.6 Eaton County 28,162 435 199.5 Ingham County 67,389 841 170.3 Jackson County 42,562 596 93.4 Shiawassee County 17,552 239 190.8

