Continued cold through the week and a preview of Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford talks about the week of cold temperatures. Plus we take a look at what to expect on Studio 10!

Connect with Studio 10!

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.