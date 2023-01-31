Community conversation to be held for Village of Okemos Project

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Community members will have a chance to be a part of the discussion on the ongoing Village of Okemos project

People can join a meeting on Tuesday, March 7 to talk about the project with developers, who will provide updates as well as a timeline. The project is a $100 million development plan to turn the Okemos and Hamilton Road area from an eyesore into a downtown-style community.

Background: New timeline for “Village of Okemos” redevelopment project

The conversation request came from a Township Board meeting when Trustee Marna Wilson formally asked Township staff to arrange a meeting with the developers.

“It has been nearly five years since the Village of Okemos project was unveiled to the community,” said Wilson. “The Township Board believes it is time for another community conversation with the developers regarding the future of the project. Regardless of the status of the project, the most important issue is that we keep the community informed.”

The meeting will be at the Meridian Municipal Building at 6 p.m. on March 7. Meridian Township said the meeting will be live on HOMTV, Comcast Channel 21 in Meridian Township and East Lansing. It will also be streamed on the HOMTV website as well as YouTube and Facebook.

