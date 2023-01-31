A cold end to January and the moon eclipses Mars

This June 7, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Jovian moon Ganymede as the Juno...
This June 7, 2021 image made available by NASA shows the Jovian moon Ganymede as the Juno spacecraft flies by. “This is the closest any spacecraft has come to this mammoth moon in a generation,” said Juno's lead scientist, Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the cold streak that’s on the way. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 31, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 61° 1989
  • Lansing Record Low: -14° 1899
  • Jackson Record High: 60º 1989
  • Jackson Record Low: -16º 2019

