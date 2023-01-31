A cold end to January and the moon eclipses Mars
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the cold streak that’s on the way. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning.
More:
- Cold end to January
- Traffic study to begin on Feb. 1 at Saginaw Hwy and Jenison Ave
- How drinking impacts your health and alcohol alternatives
- Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
- ‘You can’t hide the truth’ - Traveling Black History Mobile Museum visits East Lansing
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 31, 2023
- Average High: 31º Average Low 16º
- Lansing Record High: 61° 1989
- Lansing Record Low: -14° 1899
- Jackson Record High: 60º 1989
- Jackson Record Low: -16º 2019
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.