‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division activated the city’s policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy,” at 5 p.m.

The Code Blue will run until Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m.

Officials with the city said the HRCS has been communicating with organizations to make sure there are plans in place with shelters to keep residents warm.

Monday-Friday cold-weather shelters:

Day: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

Night: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center and The Outreach Drop-In Center

Saturday and Sunday cold-weather shelters:

Day: Advent House

Night: The Outreach Drop-In Center

More information can be found on Lansing’s official website.

