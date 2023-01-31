Charlotte police take armed man having mental health crisis into custody peacefully

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A man who reportedly fired a gun during a mental health crisis was taken into custody Monday night in Charlotte.

According to authorities, officers with the Charlotte Police Department responded to a residence located near the intersection of Stoddard and Sheldon streets on a weapons violation complaint at about 10:30 p.m. Police said a 42-year-old man was experiencing a mental health crisis and fired a gun in the air before going inside the house.

Police said they established a perimeter and a negotiator was called in to speak with the man. The negotiator was able to talk the man into leaving the house peacefully and he was taken into custody. He was transported to Sparrow Hospital for evaluation.

