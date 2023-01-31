Cause ‘undetermined’ in Knob Hill Apartment fire

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials have completed their investigation of the fire that killed one person in December.

On Tuesday, The Meridian Township Fire Department said the cause of the fire was undetermined. The fire that took place on Dec. 21, 2022, left 52-year-old Raymond Naseef dead. During their assessment, the fire marshal determined the origin of the fire was on a couch in a garden-level apartment.

Background: 1 killed in Knob Hill Apartment fire in Okemos

The fire department said that after its fire investigation of both buildings, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

If anyone has any information they can give to the Meridian Township Fire Department, they can call 517-853-4700, or call the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

