Body recovered from Michigan dam

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities recovered the body of a man found stuck in a dam.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Tony Bigelow. His body was lodged in the intake port of a dam in Richfield Township. He was found more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam.

The investigation into Bigelow’s death is ongoing.

