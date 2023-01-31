Body recovered from Michigan dam
Foul play is not suspected
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities recovered the body of a man found stuck in a dam.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Tony Bigelow. His body was lodged in the intake port of a dam in Richfield Township. He was found more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam.
The investigation into Bigelow’s death is ongoing.
