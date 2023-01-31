8th grader Grace Rockey playing big role for Portland St. Patrick’s basketball

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - In 39 years as head coach of the girls Portland St. Patrick’s basketball team, Al Schrauben has coached a lot of players.

At just 14 years old, Grace Rockey is quite the outlier.

But in a high school of 80 students, fielding teams at any level isn’t easy. So Grace and three other eight graders got the call up and since, is making every bit the most of it.

“I was given the opportunity to play up on JV and my goal was to work hard and try to get to varsity and I did,” Rockey said.

Rockey is a gym rat who was introduced to the sport at birth from her mother.

Believe it or not, she also played under Schrauben at St Pat’s.

14 years later, things have come full circle, as the 8th grader has become a mainstay in Schrauben’s lineup.

“She’s been in our rotation on and off starting. She just has a good feel for the game,” Schrauben, who notched his 700th career win in late January said. “What’s probably impressed me most is her defensive abilities.”

While she’s certainly made it look easy on the floor, as for the jump to the high school level a year early, it wasn’t met without some anxiety.

But leaning on Rockey’s upperclassmen has certainly calmed any remaining nerves.

“I was very nervous. I was excited but I didn’t know how it was gonna go. It’s been really fun. My teammates have helped me a lot,” Rockey said. “They helped me to get stronger and they don’t make me nervous. They make it so basketball is fun.”

That said, now a varsity member, while just 14 years old, don’t expect Schrauben to coach her any differently.

“In the beginning you coach them a little differently, a little more tolerant, but my tolerance doesn’t last long,” Schrauben said smiling. “We ask quite a bit of them and you know, if you’re gonna be on the varsity, you’re gonna have to play that way.”

Rockey is one of Schrauben’s top scorers and does a little bit of everything for the 8-5 Shamrocks -- she’s 2nd in rebounds and third in assists.

But her biggest focus is helping her team, embracing a veteran mindset at a very young age and making the most of quite a special opportunity.

“I’m hoping to give my all to my team so that we can go far and I’m hoping to be a better teammate to others by helping them reach their fulfillment.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.