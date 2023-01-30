What the Tech: Journaling apps for the new year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re just a few weeks into the new year and many people are struggling already at keeping their new year’s resolutions. A study shows the majority of people making resolutions, break them by the middle of February.

There’s one thing most experts agree can help - a smartphone app that might be just what you need.

I’ve looked at a lot of research on this and many experts agree that one of the best ways to keep on track with resolutions or just maintain a good balance in life, is to keep a journal. I searched for a smartphone app to make that easy.

Momento is a favorite for people wanting to keep a journal of thoughts, dreams, and everyday activities. Each day you can add journal entries by tapping an icon and start writing. Add tags, add people you’re with and, add photos.

Remembering to journal is the hard part for anyone who wants to get started. Momento helps by adding notifications. Set this up any way you’d like. Maybe first thing in the morning or before you go to bed. Set another alert to take a photo at a certain time. You’ll be reminded on your phone and on an Apple Watch if you have one. This alone makes Momento perfect for wanna-be journal keepers.

It also auto-populates your memory feed by connecting to social media accounts. The downside is, this Momento app is for iPhone only but there are similar apps in the Google Play Store for Android users.

Day One is a great choice but it doesn’t have social media integration. Momento is free but a premium version lets you look back beyond one year at your memories. If you’re serious about journaling, one of these apps will help.

