Westbound M-43 in Delta Township back open after car crash

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Westbound Saginaw Highway (M43) was closed at Westshire Dr in Delta Township on Monday morning around 7:16 a.m. due to an accident.

Eaton County Sherriff’s Department told News 10 that it was a two-vehicle crash that was caused by one vehicle running a stop sign. One person was injured. No fatalities were reported.

All lanes are back open according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

