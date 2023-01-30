Westbound I-94 completely shut down due to multi-vehicle crash

Appears one semi-truck lost control due to snowy roads, according to MSP.
Appears one semi-truck lost control due to snowy roads, according to MSP.(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers are policing a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 near Main St. in Chelsea that occurred on Monday morning.

Westbound I-94 is completely shut down according to the Michigan State Police (MSP).

It appears that one semi-truck lost control due to snowy roads and jack-knifed causing other vehicles to crash.

3 semi-trucks with 3 additional passenger vehicles, led to secondary crashes, said MSP.
3 semi-trucks with 3 additional passenger vehicles, led to secondary crashes, said MSP.(Michigan State Police)

Three semi-trucks with three additional passenger vehicles led to secondary crashes said MSP.

One critical injury was reported. Those who were injured were transported to area hospitals.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

News 10 will have more information as it becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One wounded in south Lansing area shooting
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant to miss Illinois game after car accident
Annie Wersching arrives at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2010....
‘24,’ ‘Runaways’ actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning...
TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance
Julian Antonio Pinedo, 18, is facing one count of assault with intent to murder after he...
Sheriff: Suspect stabbed 14-year-old girl for refusing sex

Latest News

Thousands of Michigan 8th graders to receive hands-on STEM learning
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the cold streak that will keep the...
Colder air returns and McDonald’s dropping straws
East Lansing school board will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss safety concerns at East...
East Lansing school board to meet about school violence
US-127 and I-496
Two bridges over US-127 and I-496 to be replaced