Westbound I-94 completely shut down due to multi-vehicle crash

CHELSEA, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers are policing a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 near Main St. in Chelsea that occurred on Monday morning.

Westbound I-94 is completely shut down according to the Michigan State Police (MSP).

It appears that one semi-truck lost control due to snowy roads and jack-knifed causing other vehicles to crash.

3 semi-trucks with 3 additional passenger vehicles, led to secondary crashes, said MSP. (Michigan State Police)

One critical injury was reported. Those who were injured were transported to area hospitals.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

News 10 will have more information as it becomes available.

