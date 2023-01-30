Two bridges over US-127 and I-496 to be replaced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major construction is planned for two bridges in Ingham County over US-127.

The construction project is part of the U*S-127 construction project that is expected to be completed in 2026. The two bridges are located within the US-127 and I-496 interchange in Lansing. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound ramp of US-127 to the westbound and eastbound I-496 ramp will be closed during the project.

MDOT said traffic will be detoured to Howard street and Homer Streets. The construction is expected to start in February.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.