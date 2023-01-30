Two bridges over US-127 and I-496 to be replaced

(KEYC News Now, File)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major construction is planned for two bridges in Ingham County over US-127.

The construction project is part of the U*S-127 construction project that is expected to be completed in 2026. The two bridges are located within the US-127 and I-496 interchange in Lansing. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the southbound ramp of US-127 to the westbound and eastbound I-496 ramp will be closed during the project.

MDOT said traffic will be detoured to Howard street and Homer Streets. The construction is expected to start in February.

