Tips to combat the winter blues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The shorter, darker days of winter can be a difficult time for many people. Winter can deepen anxiety and make you feel isolated. Experts say one great way to pass the time is by starting a DIY project.

Dr. Kia-Rai Prewitt, Cleveland Clinic, says “that could be maybe adding a different color paint to the wall or a fragrance that you really like, maybe adding some pictures. But really just giving you something that when you look at it you smile or maybe experience a sense of calm.”

There are ways to cope with the symptoms, you should;

Stay Active.

Eat a balanced diet.

Stay connected to friends and family when you’re feeling down.

Avoid using drugs and alcohol as an aid.

Get enough sleep.

Seek professional help if you need it.

If you or someone you know struggles with Seasonal Affective Disorder, talk to your doctor. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a list of free mental health resources available here.

