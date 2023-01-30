Thousands of Michigan 8th graders to receive hands-on STEM learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MiSTEM Network is joining the Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!, local businesses and education partners to celebrate the success of two high-energy, hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) festivals in the Upper Peninsula.

Eighth-grade students in the region and community partners are encouraged to join the effort to support a strong future workforce in STEM careers.

Mind Trekkers is a flagship program from Michigan Technological University’s Center for Educational Outreach in which college students put on demonstrations to educate and inspire K-12 students to pursue post-secondary education and careers in STEM.

“Mind Trekkers offers one-of-a-kind opportunities and experiences to spark a sense of wonder and inspiration that is critical for keeping students engaged in and exploring STEM,” said Megan Schrauben, Executive Director of MiSTEM Network. “These events will further MiSTEM’s mission to create a vibrant STEM ecosystem that ultimately leads to more engaged students and a stronger Michigan workforce and we look forward to continuing this vital work with local businesses and schools.”

Students will discover firsthand the awe and power of STEM through experimentation according to their website.

The events bring together community partners across the Upper Peninsula to host four regional Mind Trekkers events. Local partners engaged in the events includes Michigan Works!, Michigan Technical University, Calumet Electronics, Youth Solutions and OneUP.

“Helping students prepare to enter the local workforce is a priority for us here at UP Michigan Works,” said Debb Brunell, Interim CEO for Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!. “We look forward to showcasing rewarding opportunities in STEM to regional 8th graders and are proud to play a role in ensuring students have the skills and education necessary to be successful in today’s economy.”

Vice President and COO at Calumet Electronics, Todd Brassard said that programs like Mind Trekkers provide essential ingredients to younger students, not only better preparing them to enter the workforce, but exposing students to the wide array of meaningful career opportunities, early enough to identify pathways to future success.

“When we work together to provide purposeful STEM learning at early ages, we are recruiting future skilled workforce who will innovate, accelerate, and revitalize American industry,” said Brassard.

The Mind Trekkers tour dates included December 13 in Houghton and January 27 in Escanaba.

Additional events will take place in Sault Ste. Marie on April 21 and in Marquette on a date to be announced this spring.

Learn more about these events and how to support this and other STEM career exploration efforts, by visiting the MiSTEM event page.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.