Sturgis man pleads no contest to murder of girlfriend found stored in 2 coolers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A Sturgis man pleaded no contest in court Monday to to charges related to the murder of his girlfriend and sexual assault of his cellmate in jail.

Wade Allen, 39, of Sturgis was arrested on May 22, 2019, after police received a tip about the murder and dismemberment of Allen’s girlfriend. Officers report Allen’s girlfriend’s remains were found being stored in two coolers.

While in jail, Allen told cellmates he strangled his girlfriend to death. After learning his cellmate shared information about the crime, Allen sexually assaulted the inmate.

Allen pleaded to second-degree felony homicide, punishable by a possible life sentence; attempted dismemberment and mutilation, a felony, punishable by up to 5 years; and attempted criminal sexual conduct by force/coercion, a felony, punishable by up to 5 years.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said “no sentence will be enough to overcome the grief of the victim’s family, or the anguish suffered by the victims, but hopefully today’s plea will allow the healing process to begin.”

Allen will be sentenced at 1:45 p.m. on March 3.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.