Staudt on Sports: Super Bowl LVII set, the loss of a hockey legend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s loss at Purdue on Sunday, the Super Bowl matchup is set with the Chiefs facing the Eagles in two weeks, and we lose a hockey legend.

