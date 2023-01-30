Staudt on Sports: Super Bowl LVII set, the loss of a hockey legend

FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles in the dressing room beside the Stanley Cup after Chicago defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, to win the NHL Championship, in Detroit.(AP Photo/File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Michigan State’s loss at Purdue on Sunday, the Super Bowl matchup is set with the Chiefs facing the Eagles in two weeks, and we lose a hockey legend.

