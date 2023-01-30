Police continue to investigate stabbing of 19-year-old from Springport

SPRINGPORT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police responded to Eaton Rapids Medical Center for a 19-year-old victim who was stabbed during a domestic-related incident on Monday around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the victim from Springport was stabbed multiple times and was transported to the hospital by a family member. The victim was later transferred to Sparrow Hospital and remains in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. News 10 will have more information as its released.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.