No. 22 Illinois women fend off Michigan State 86-76

Kamaria McDaniel led the Spartans with 23 points
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Makira Cook totaled 26 points, Genesis Bryant scored 21 and Adalia McKenzie added a double-double to help No. 22 Illinois beat Michigan State 86-76 on Sunday.

Cook sank 8 of 21 shots from the floor and all 10 of her free throws for the Fighting Illini (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten Conference). Bryant made 5 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers and hit all eight of her free throws. McKenzie contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Kendall Bostic scored 10 and finished a rebound shy of a double-double.

Kamaria McDaniel led the Spartans (11-10, 3-7) with 23 points. Taiyier Parks had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Moira Joiner added 11 points and six rebounds and DeeDee Hagemann had 10 points and eight assists before fouling out.

Hagemann had seven points, McDaniel scored five and Joiner added four as the trio led Michigan State to a 16-13 lead after one quarter.

Jayla Oden came off the bench to score all six of her points in the second quarter and the Fighting Illini used a 10-0 run to grab a 28-22 lead with 4:12 left before halftime. Abbey Kimball hit a 3-pointer to end the run, but Bostic answered with a layup and Bryant buried a 3-pointer to ignite a 9-0 spurt that led to a 37-29 Illinois lead at intermission.

Michigan State battled back in the third quarter, closing to within 53-51 on a three-point play by Hagemann at the 2:49 mark. But Cook hit two free throws and Bostic scored the final six points as the Illini took a 61-52 lead into the final period.

Bryant sank a 3-pointer, McKenzie hit a jumper and Illinois pushed its lead to 66-54 just 63 seconds into the fourth quarter. McDaniel made a 3-pointer to cut the Spartans’ deficit to 76-72 with 1:07 left. Bryant and Cook both went 4 for 4 at the foul line in the final minute to preserve the win.

Illinois shot 51% overall and made 5 of 12 from beyond the arc (42%). Michigan State shot 46% overall but just 30% from distance (8 of 27).

Spartans coach Suzy Merchant didn’t travel with the team following a ‘minor one-car accident due to a medical incident’ on Saturday morning, the school announced. Merchant, 53, is in stable condition and undergoing testing at a local hospital. Dean Lockwood served as interim coach against Illinois.

The Fighting Illini cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time since Nov. 27, 2000, earlier this month under first-year coach Shauna Green.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU basketball players meet with puppies named after them
MSU basketball players meet with puppies named after them
MSU Coach Suzy Merchant to miss Illinois game after car accident
Michigan man dies after shoveling snow
One wounded in south Lansing area shooting
Lansing man arrested for alleged threat to school

Latest News

Penn State's Jalen Pickett, right, is fouled by Michigan's Joey Baker (15) during the second...
Pickett, Penn State blister Michigan 83-61
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as...
Lions’ Sewell, St. Brown eligible for Pro Bowl
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) greets fans as he leaves the floor following an NCAA college...
Edey scores 38 as No. 1 Purdue overwhelms Spartans 77-61
Friday Night Frenzy: Jackson Lumen Christi Titans take down Eastside Stars in fierce battle on ice