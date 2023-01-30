In My View: LCC baseball has been rejuvenated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Varsity sports at Lansing Community College don’t receive much publicity but baseball has been rejuvenated under coach Steve Cutter.

In his first season last spring, the Stars had a 44-11 record and made the junior college division two World Series. Cutter has recruited players from all over the country and another big season is expected. And he is big into fundraising now and a first-time First Pitch Dinner is set for February 9th at the Lansing Center.

Call the LCC baseball office for tickets and a big evening is planned. LCC plays home games at Municipal Park beginning March 23rd and one of the players has major league scouts interested.

Cutter has done quite a job at LCC in a short period of time in my view.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.