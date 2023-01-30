MSU Coach Suzy Merchant out of the hospital after car accident

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant is out of the hospital after a car accident on Saturday.

Michigan State Women’s Basketball’s Twitter announced that Merchant is at home resting. Merchant missed Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and was said to be okay.

MSU Athletics said coach Dean Lockwood acted as the head coach while she was in the hospital.

