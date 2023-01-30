Missing 15-year-old last seen outside her high school in Ann Arbor

By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Washtenaw County Sherriff’s Office was contacted on Sunday morning around 12:10 a.m. regarding a missing 15-year-old girl from Scio Township.

Adrianna Davidson was last seen by friends around 11 a.m. outside of Pioneer High School according to police.

It was reported that Davidson last communicated with family around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 while she was on her way to school. When Davidson did not return home, family members began an attempt to locate her. They were unable to locate her and contacted the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office to report Davidson missing.

The Sheriff’s Office has been actively looking for Davidson.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Davidson is asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or call their confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.

