Meridian Township police seeks woman wanted on felony warrant

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Merdian Township are looking for a 46-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Sandra Blanken is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township. Police describe her as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 225 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

