Meridian Township police seeks woman wanted on felony warrant

Sandra Blanken
Sandra Blanken(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Merdian Township are looking for a 46-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Sandra Blanken is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township. Police describe her as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 225 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

