McLaren Greater Lansing program helping people quit smoking for good

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is not quite over. There’s still time to act on those New Years Resolutions.

The most popular New Years Resolutions are time and time again related to health and wellness. However, just decades ago, smoking was always a top contender.

Health experts say it’s still one of hardest habits to break.

That’s why McLaren Greater Lansing’s “Freedom from Smoking” program is here to help. The program, sponsored by the American Lung Association, helps people quit smoking together, with expert guidance.

Becky Loomis, a Thoracic Oncology Nurse Navigator, helps participants along the way. She’s seen first hand the benefits that come from putting cigarettes down for good. The participants see the benefits too.

The Freedom from Smoking Support Group is a seven week program. The next sessions start February 20th and April 24th, meeting in the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing.

Those interested in participating can contact Becky Loomis directly at (517)- 975- 8030.

Some participants ma also qualify for McLaren’s lung screening program, an imaging procedure that catches lung cancer in its easiest, most treatable stages.

