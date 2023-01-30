Lions’ Sewell, St. Brown eligible for Pro Bowl

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as...
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) watches after Chark caught a pass for a first down late in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WILX) - With the Philadelphia Eagles clinching a spot in the Super Bowl, eight spots opened up in the Pro Bowl.

Detroit Lions OL Penei Sewell and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown are likely going to replace a couple of Eagles.

They were the first alternates for their position in the NFC, and will replace Lane Johnson and A.J. Brown.

There’s a chance the two could still decline.

