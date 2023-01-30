Lions’ Sewell, St. Brown eligible for Pro Bowl

(WILX) - With the Philadelphia Eagles clinching a spot in the Super Bowl, eight spots opened up in the Pro Bowl.

Detroit Lions OL Penei Sewell and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown are likely going to replace a couple of Eagles.

They were the first alternates for their position in the NFC, and will replace Lane Johnson and A.J. Brown.

There’s a chance the two could still decline.

