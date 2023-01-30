Lansing police officer charged with domestic assault

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer in Lansing was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic violence.

Yansel Lopez was charged with one count of domestic assault. According to authorities, Lopez resigned after being with the Lansing Police Department for one year.

Further details were not released at the time.

