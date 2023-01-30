Lansing police officer charged with domestic assault

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.
Yansel Lopez
Yansel Lopez(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer in Lansing was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic violence.

Yansel Lopez was charged with one count of domestic assault. According to authorities, Lopez resigned after being with the Lansing Police Department for one year.

Further details were not released at the time.

