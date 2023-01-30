Jackson County Jail inmate dies after reportedly eating heroin

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 33-year-old man died Monday morning after reportedly ingesting heroin.

According to authorities, the man was found Thursday afternoon unconscious and was rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where he died Monday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the man was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on charges of possession of ammunition by a felon, larceny less than $200 and parole violation.

Authorities said the man had ingested heroin while lodged at the Jackson County Jail and overdosed.

The Sheriff’s Office said two other inmates had also ingested heroin at the jail Thursday - a 34-year-old man lodged for assault, resist and obstruct, false fire alarm, retail fraud, tresspassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous weapon not a firearm and larceny; and a 33-year-old woman who was lodged for fraud.

All three were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for treatment. They have since been released and have returned to Jackson County Jail.

A Michigan State Police K-9 searched the jail and found no other narcotics.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the incident.

