Gov. Whitmer to sign legislation lowering costs for people in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign legislation in lowering prices for people in Michigan.

On Monday, Whitmer announced she will join Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate, and members of the Michigan legislature to sign passed legislation on Tuesday that would invest in affordable housing, reviving communities, and support for small businesses.

This bill will address proposals Whitmer touched on in her 2023 State of the State Address which included boosting funding for apprenticeships and removing barriers for people who work such as child care, transportation, and career services.

The signing will be on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

