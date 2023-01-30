First settlement reached in PFAS Litigation Project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced details from the first settlement reached in the 2020 PFAS Litigation Project.

Nessel says a settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. to address releases of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, at their former facility near Brighton.

“I started the PFAS Litigation project in 2020 to bring relief to communities impacted by PFAS contamination, and this settlement is another step in the right direction,” said Nessel. “I am pleased with this resolution, and I look forward to seeing the important investigation and work get underway.”

The settlement will require Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface water that is discharged from the former facility and to carry out response actions to address levels that exceed criteria set forth by the state.

If concentrations that exceed the state criteria are found, additional steps must be taken to avoid harmful exposures. Investigation and proposed work plans must be submitted to and approved by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

“EGLE is pleased with Attorney General Nessel’s work to help protect Michiganders from PFAS contamination and ensure the responsible party takes appropriate action to investigate and address hazardous releases,” said Dan Eichinger, EGLE acting director. “EGLE continues to work to identify, assess and address PFAS sites throughout the state, holding polluters accountable and protecting our state’s resources and people.”

There are currently six PFAS cases filed under the SAAG contract that are pending in both state and federal court, and the Asahi case is the first to be resolved.

