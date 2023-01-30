First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bundle Up! This last day of January is going to be a cold day with high temperatures in the teens. We begin today with wind chills below zero and this afternoon wind chill readings will be in the single digits. Today should start with some sunshine, but you will notice some cloud cover rolling in this afternoon. A few flurries may be scattered across the area at times today. Tonight will be partly cloudy with just the slight chance of a flurry in the evening. Low temperatures tonight tumble back into the single digits.

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid 20s. A breeze on Wednesday will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens. Plan on mostly sunny skies for the first day of February.

Thursday should be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 30s. Thursday is also Groundhog Day and the legend says if the groundhog sees his shadow, 6 more weeks of Winter. If the groundhog does not see his shadow Spring is coming up soon.

Friday will definitely feel like Winter with high temperatures in the teens and overnight lows near zero. Plan on partly cloudy skies Friday. The weekend starts off under the clouds Saturday with highs in the mid 20s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 31, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 61° 1989

Lansing Record Low: -14° 1899

Jackson Record High: 60º 1989

Jackson Record Low: -16º 2019

