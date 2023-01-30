East Lansing school board to meet about school violence

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing school board will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss safety concerns at East Lansing High School.

Students walked out of class last week to protest because they don’t feel safe when fights happen. Students told News 10 it’s been a problem for several months, but the tipping point was when a gun fell out of a student’s backpack during a fight at a basketball game. Classes at East Lansing High School were canceled Friday.

The Uvalde Foundation opened an independent investigation into the safety concerns after students and parents requested one.

The Uvalde Foundation was founded after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers this week at Robb Elementary School in Texas. The foundation said they are also holding similar investigations into schools in New York, Virginia, Ohio, and Oregon.

The special East Lansing board meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

