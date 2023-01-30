DNR tool can help locate master angler catches in Michigan

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Amy Lyman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Natural Resources has a new tool called the master angler program map.

People can log on, click around and find information on all state records and master angler catches, showing you where thousands of others have had success. DNR officials said that the new tool can not only help anglers, but it also helps their biologists get useful data to better understand fisheries and make better management decisions.

You can check out this new tool by going to the Michigan DNR website.

