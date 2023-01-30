David’s Dish: Baking tips for Neapolitan Cake

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - David Andrew stopped by Studio 10 to dish us some baking tips to make Neapolitan Cake.

Below is the recipe of this very delicious cake!

INGREDIENTS

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour*

2 cups Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup any type vegetable oil, including non-virgin olive oil

3 large eggs

1 cup buttermilk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon red food color gel

2 tablespoons strawberry extract

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

Buttercream Frosting

4 sticks (1 lb) butter, soft at room temperature

6 cups Imperial Sugar Confectioners Powdered Sugar

6 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

7 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 tablespoon strawberry extract (or more)

Red food color as desired

6 strawberries

*Spoon & Sweep method: Use a spoon to fill measuring cup with flour until required amount is obtained. Scooping measuring cup directly into flour bag will firmly pack flour resulting in too much flour required for recipe.

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter and flour three 8 or 9-inch cake pans and fit a round sheet of parchment on bottom of each for easy removal from pan.

Set aside 3 equally sized medium bowls.

Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

Using a stand or handheld mixer or a sturdy hand whisk, mix oil and eggs until completely blended.

Add buttermilk.

Add sifted ingredients in one step and mix until just combined. Do not mix more than necessary.

Divide batter equally in 3 bowls. In one bowl add vanilla extract. In another bowl add red food color and strawberry extract. In remaining bowl add cocoa powder.

Transfer into pans and place in oven. Bake until center of cakes bounce back when lightly pressed with a finger and until you see cake retracting from sides in a few areas. About 27-29 minutes.

Once cooled, turn baked cake upside down onto plastic food film, a kitchen towel or parchment paper. Cakes are tender and therefore do not remove parchment paper from cakes yet.

Once again, set aside 3 equal sized bowls to hold frosting. Prepare frosting by mixing soft butter and powdered sugar until well combined. Add milk and mix/cream until light and fluffy. Add vanilla extract.

Divide equally into 3 bowls. To one bowl add cocoa powder and a touch of milk to enhance creaminess. Cover with plastic food wrap and set aside.

To another bowl add strawberry extract and a touch of red food color. Add additional extract if desired. Cover with plastic. Cover remaining vanilla bowl with plastic.

Place chocolate cake layer on a serving platter and remove parchment paper.

Spread a thin layer of chocolate frosting on cake layer.

Top with vanilla cake layer and remove parchment paper. Spread layer with vanilla frosting.

Top with remaining strawberry cake layer and remove parchment. Do not spread strawberry frosting on surface.

Place remaining chocolate frosting into a piping bag fitted with a small star piping tip.

Pipe frosting into curls all over sides of chocolate cake layer.

Repeat with covering vanilla frosting on sides of vanilla cake.

Decorate sides and surface of strawberry layer.

Pipe rosettes on surface of cake and decorate with cut strawberries.

